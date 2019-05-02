Pattaya Travel Mart opens May 24

Area hotels and tourist attractions hope to get a low-season booth when the Pattaya Travel Mart opens at Sukhawadee House May 24.

Thitipat Siranattasrikul, president of Chonburi Attractions Club, was joined by regional tourism officials, Sanphet Suphabuansathien, vice president of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Region and Ekasit Ngampichet, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, at an April 30 news conference.

The one-day trade show features about 500 travel buyers and sellers. Hotels and tourist attractions will highlight the many sites and things to do in Chonburi for domestic tour operators and travel agents. (PCPR)