Pattaya to celebrate coronation May 6 on beach

Pattaya invites residents who can’t make it to Bangkok to celebrate the coronation of HM the King on the beach.

Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri and Pattaya officials met with police and cultural leaders May 2 to plan the May 6 gathering on Pattaya Beach at Central Road.

The rally is a chance for Thais to bless the new king and demonstrate loyalty, plus learn about the ancient coronation traditions. Beach Road will be closed during the proceedings.

The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. with His Majesty’s appearance at the Grand Palace shown live on a big screen. Attendees should wear yellow with government and military officers instructed to wear full dress uniforms. (PCPR)