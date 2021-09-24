Pattaya Thais who tried to buy Pfizer vaccine illegally get swindled

A Pattaya woman and her friends who thought they could obtain jabs of the Pfizer-BioTech coronavirus vaccine they weren’t entitled to ended up getting swindled out of 2,400 baht each.

Jindarat Daosornprasart, 56, and friends complained to the media that their friend, Linda Jeanwuth, 59, had made contact with a man claiming to be a doctor affiliated with a private hospital in Pattaya who could sell them Pfizer jabs from a foreign embassy’s allocation.







Not qualified to receive the much-sought mRNA vaccine, as they were neither old enough nor citizens of the embassy’s country, they quickly transferred over 1,200 baht in August for each of the two shots.

They were told their appointment would be in September.

The appointment date came and went, and there was no word from the doctor and no one could reach him. Jindarat contacted the hospital and was told there was no such person or program.

The would-be line-jumpers went to the media to complain about being swindled, although some would say that karma paid them back.

Side note: There have been poorly announced free walk-ins in September for the Pfizer vaccine.

































