Pattaya teams with Toyota for electric baht buses, airport coaches

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome welcomes Wuttikorn Siriyachantananon, Senior Executive Director and Board of Directors of Toyota Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Pattaya and Toyota Motor Thailand Co. are discussing a project to deploy electric vehicles as taxis and buses in the city.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome met Sept. 9 with Toyota director Suraphoom Udomwong on the plan, part of Pattaya’s “Smart City” modernization program.

If implemented, the pilot project would have Toyota supply pickup trucks that can be used as baht buses, coaches to shuttle people to and from Bangkok airports, and small vehicles for hotel courtesy cars.

All the vehicles would be powered by electric or hydrogen-power technology.

Set for consideration in November, the project would begin in April if approved. (PCPR)

