Pattaya street food vendors and restaurants in question as city officials clear drains to prevent flooding

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Drainage Maintenance Division of the Sanitation Engineering Department has deployed teams to clean the drainage system at Sukhumvit Pattaya Soi 46/4, a known flood-prone area in South Pattaya.

Local residents have shared their concerns, pointing out that some street food vendors and restaurants improperly dispose of greasy water and food waste into the drainage system without proper filtration, contributing to blockages.

The city is actively working to address the issue, ensuring better drainage and reducing flood risks. Residents have expressed their appreciation for the efforts, hoping that with proper maintenance, heavy rains will no longer lead to severe flooding in the area.






































