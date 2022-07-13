Pattaya sets traffic-control plan for 5-day holiday

Pattaya officials strategized on how to prevent new traffic jams ahead of this week’s five-day weekend.

City Council President Banlue Kullavanijaya and municipal police chief Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap inspected the Lan Po Market in Naklua July 11, the site of heavy traffic every holiday, as people flock to buy seafood.







The heart of the market’s traffic problem is insufficient parking. This week, police will block off the parking lot after it is full, and then only allow the same number of cars to enter as those leaving. Motorists turned away will be instructed to park at the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.





Officials also plan to ease traffic Naklua Road by putting in a detour at Sukhumvit Road to keep cars coming into the city from mixing with market traffic.

Finally, Pattaya will turn off traffic lights at the Sawang Boriboon intersection, Pattaya School No. 3 and at Soi Chaiyapornwithi to prevent backups. Cross-traffic will only be allowed to turn, but Pattaya will open two more U-turns to assist them.































































