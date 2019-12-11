Pattaya sets full event calendar for festive season

Pattaya plans to ring in the new year with a month-long schedule of festive events.

Every Wednesday, city hall is inviting people to go “plogging” – running while picking up trash on Pattaya Beach. Register at the tour counter on the first floor of Central Festival Pattaya Beach from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Wondefruit hipster festival returns to Pattaya Dec. 12-16 at Siam Country Club with a variety of musical groups, arts and “lifestyle experiences”.

For the non-hipsters, there is the Pattaya Fishing Games, Dec. 13-15 at the Watersports Field in Jomtien Beach.

Then, on Dec. 14, the 11th annual Naklua Eat & Walk market opens with locally-made products, fresh seafood and musical shows every weekend through Feb. 8 near Lan Po Public Park.

Got a pet? The Pattaya Health Department will offer its Christmas gift: Free vaccinations and pet sterilizations at Chonglom Temple.

King Taksin the Great Day will be celebrated Dec. 28, with prayers offered to the spirit of Pattaya’s honorary founding father.

Finally, the Pattaya Countdown will usher in the New Year Dec. 29-31 with concerts and fireworks at Bali Hai Pier.