Pattaya sees mixture of hot and thunderstorms April 26 – 30

Pattaya is hot during the day and sees chances of scattered thundershowers with gusty wind. The mixture of hot and cloudy days are seen in the eastern region mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 31-38 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.







From 26 – 30 April, scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail including isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C.



From 1 – 2 May, isolated thundershower. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 33-37°C. Southeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers.

































