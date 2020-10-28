Pattaya returns to ghost town after holiday weekend

As expected, Pattaya returned to ghost-town status after a busy holiday weekend.

While the town hummed for the Chulalongkorn weekend and Colors of the East Festival, the streets were dead Oct. 27 with hoteliers and bar owners looking forward to Halloween and Loy Krathong on Oct. 31.







The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects Thai travelers to generate 1.4 billion baht in tourism revenue nationwide during Loy Krathong, but those expecting Chinese tourists recently arrived in Thailand to have an impact are fooling themselves.









A total of only 141 Chinese travelers, some appearing to be employees of a Chinese company and not tourists, arrived on two flights Oct. 20 and 26. All are still in alternative state quarantine where they have to remain for 14 days, well past the end of Loy Krathong.











