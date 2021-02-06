Pattaya residents moan about on-schedule roadwork

Pattaya residents are losing patience with long-running South Road construction, as now the public is being told it would continue through June.







Contractor South Pattaya Kha Mai Ltd. has ripped up pavement, restricted traffic to one way in places and created detours as part of the 22.6-million-baht roadwork that began in August and, although originally scheduled for completion Dec. 31, 2020, is now slated to finish June 6, said Deputy City Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai.

Motorists are complaining about the inconvenience and inability to make a U-turn while business owners are grousing about lost income.



















