Pattaya prepared for the New Year’s rush by reopening roads and cleaning out storm-drainage pipes

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai dispatched city work crews Dec. 24 to inspect construction projects and determine what will be needed to return torn-up roads and sidewalks to cars and pedestrians.

Contractors on eight Pattaya road-construction projects earlier were told to seal holes and patch footpaths for use during the holiday. (PCPR)