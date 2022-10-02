Pattaya remains cloudy but braces for less rain

By Pattaya Mail
On 2 Oct, fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains, southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr while the wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers in Pattaya and Jomtien.

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Part

Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.



During 3 – 8 Oct, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain, southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C. Maximum temperature 28-34 °C.


7 days Weather Forecast.


4 Weeks Weather Forecast.









