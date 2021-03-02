Pattaya receives 1,100 doses of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

By Pattaya Mail
0
109
Sonthaya has faith that, once the vaccine is administered and publicized, it will help increase tourism.

Pattaya received its first few doses of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, which will be given to area medical personnel.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said March 1 that the city received 1,100 doses of the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech, enough to vaccinate 550 people.

Despite the drug proving in some trials to be barely more than 50 percent effective and whose lack of testing has been criticized globally, the mayor claimed it would help reassure international visitors that Pattaya will be a safe place to visit.


Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said March 1 that the city received 1,100 doses of a vaccine from Sinovac Biotech to be administered to medical personnel.



The Sinovac Biotech vaccine has been approved for emergency use and should help people working on the front lines of the pandemic.


Once this works, Sonthaya said, people working in tourism should start seeing increased revenue.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR