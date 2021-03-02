Pattaya receives 1,100 doses of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

Pattaya received its first few doses of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, which will be given to area medical personnel.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said March 1 that the city received 1,100 doses of the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech, enough to vaccinate 550 people.

Despite the drug proving in some trials to be barely more than 50 percent effective and whose lack of testing has been criticized globally, the mayor claimed it would help reassure international visitors that Pattaya will be a safe place to visit.



























