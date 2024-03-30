Pattaya Port implements safety measures ahead of Songkran influx

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the Songkran Festival draws near, the Pattaya Port Authority is gearing up to handle the anticipated surge in travellers during the holiday period. With a paramount focus on safety and convenience, the authority has unveiled plans to facilitate water travel between Koh Larn and Pattaya from April 11 to 17.

To meet the demands of both Thai and foreign tourists, the authority has organized a fleet comprising 60 passenger boats and 700 speedboats. This extensive arrangement aims to accommodate no fewer than 20,000 travellers per day, totalling 140,000 to 150,000 travellers over the seven-day festival period.







Ekkrach Kantharo, Director of the Regional Marine Office, Pattaya Branch, highlighted the comprehensive preparations to facilitate public and tourist water travel during Songkran. He observed, “With Thailand offering visa-free entry for Chinese tourists this year, there has been a notable increase in visitors to Pattaya, particularly those seeking the pristine shores of Koh Larn for relaxation.”

Each passenger boat, capable of carrying 150 passengers, will operate between Pattaya and Koh Larn. Departures will occur every hour, with 3 to 4 boats scheduled based on passenger demand. Meanwhile, speedboats will primarily cater to private trips, ensuring flexibility to meet passengers’ needs.







The allure of Koh Larn’s picturesque beaches and crystalline waters has made it a favoured destination among tourists, intensifying the demand for water travel services. Daily port activity in Pattaya has surged to over 15,000 passengers, with foreigners constituting 70%, including Chinese, Russians, and Indians, while Thai nationals make up the remaining 30%.

During the Songkran festival period, the Pattaya Port Authority will establish a dedicated water convenience and public relations centre at the port. Collaborating with Pattaya City, marine police, tourist police, and rescue workers, the authority aims to prioritize the safety and well-being of all travellers.







Stringent regulations will be enforced, with boat operators mandated to conduct thorough checks on vessel conditions and safety equipment, including life jackets and lifebuoys. Additionally, regular inspections for drug substances will underscore the commitment to maintaining a secure environment for all travellers amidst the festive celebrations.































