Pattaya police make safety Job 1 during ‘high-season’

It may not look like it, but high season is here in Pattaya and local police are vowing to keep the city safe, even if it’s only domestic tourists visiting the city.







Pattaya deputy police chief Pol. Lt. Col. Nitat Weanpradub said Nov. 24 that this weekend’s International Fireworks Competition – which this year features no international exhibitors – kicks off “high season” with a full slate of events set through the end of the year.

As was the case during Loy Krathong, Halloween and the Bikini Run, police will be making safety a priority, Nitat said, pointing out there were no criminal incidents reported during Loy Krathong weekend last month.

He said the goal is to give Thais confidence that Pattaya is safer than the reputation they believe it has, and draw more domestic visitors as the season stretches on.

