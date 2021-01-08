Pattaya police investigating Swede’s fatal fall from Jomtien Beach condo

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya Police arrive on the scene of a suspicious death at the foot of a Jomtien Beach condominium.

A Swedish man died after suspiciously falling to his death from the eighth floor of a Jomtien Beach condominium.

The body of Stefan Bela Botond, 45, was found in bushes nearby the condo swimming pool around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7.




A condo resident told police that Botond lived in South Pattaya and had come to visit him. But when he answered the doorbell, Botond was not there.

A few minutes later he heard that someone had fallen from the eighth floor only to discover it was his friend.

Police found the friend’s story suspicious and are continuing their investigation, checking security cameras at the condo to determine the timeline.

The deceased was found in bushes nearby the condo swimming pool around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7.



Police inspect the scene for clues.


Police inspect the scene for clues.



Forensics prepare to retrieve the body.



Swedish national Stefan Bela Botond fell to his death from the eighth floor of a Jomtien Beach condominium.





