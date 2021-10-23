Pattaya pier parking goes free after Thai complaints

Parking went free around Bali Hai Pier over the four-day weekend as Thai tourist complaints apparently carried more weight than previous gripes by foreign tourists.

Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn said Oct. 22 that the “blue zone” is city property and Thais complained that, as such, Pattaya should not charge for parking.







Pattaya officials, desperate for any tourists, bent to the bizarre logic and declared the area free to park.

Like most municipalities around the world, Pattaya long have charged fees for use of public land, including parking. Complaints by foreigners and tour groups in the past landed on deaf ears.



























