Pattaya officials attend Wat Nongyai Kathin Festival

By
Jetsada Homklin
Pattaya officials and devotees take part in the Kathin Ceremony on Oct. 25 at Wat Nong Yai.

Pattaya-area officials kicked off the annual Kathin Festival at Nongyai Temple.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, his deputies and members of Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization led the parade of politicians and bureaucrats to make merit on Oct. 25.

Celebrated in Issan, Cambodia and Laos, the Thod Kathin Festival typically includes parades and offering ceremonies from the end of Buddhist Lent.



Thod Kathin sees Buddhists go to their local temple for prayers and paying respect to the sacred relicts. It also marks the start of a 30-day period of merit-making, which affords a special opportunity for prayers to Buddha and to present to the monks for preserving the faith. Principal among the offerings is new saffron-colored robes.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and Poramet Ngampichet, Asst. Minister of Culture, sit front row during the Kathin Ceremony at Wat Nong Yai.



Devoted Buddhists present new saffron-colored robes to start a 30-day period of merit-making for prayers and the presentation of gifts to monks for preserving the faith.









