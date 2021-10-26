Pattaya officials attend Wat Nongyai Kathin Festival

Pattaya-area officials kicked off the annual Kathin Festival at Nongyai Temple.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, his deputies and members of Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization led the parade of politicians and bureaucrats to make merit on Oct. 25.

Celebrated in Issan, Cambodia and Laos, the Thod Kathin Festival typically includes parades and offering ceremonies from the end of Buddhist Lent.







Thod Kathin sees Buddhists go to their local temple for prayers and paying respect to the sacred relicts. It also marks the start of a 30-day period of merit-making, which affords a special opportunity for prayers to Buddha and to present to the monks for preserving the faith. Principal among the offerings is new saffron-colored robes.

































