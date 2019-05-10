Pattaya offering free pet vaccinations, sterilizations this week

Pattaya offered free pet vaccinations and sterilizations on the Arunothai Community.

Officers from the Disease Control Department were greeted by neighborhood President Amnuay Muangthong May 8.

Shots offered included protection against rabies and ticks, as well as birth control and sterilization.

Veterinarians urged residents to keep plenty of water available for their pets during the hot weather and even bathe dogs and cats to keep their temperatures down. Outside animals also should have a shady place to hide from the sun, they said.

The next mobile services will be on May 10 in the Arunothai Community, May 13 and 15 at Central Pattaya Community, and on May 17 and 22 at Khao Noi Community.