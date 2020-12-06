Pattaya-Nongprue launches ‘Walk Eat Tour’

Nongprue opened its food and cultural street fair Friday, inviting Pattaya-area residents to shop and stroll on a “Walk Eat Tour.”







Deputy Culture Minister Poramet Ngampichet kicked off the weekend market boasting 280 stalls on Soi Mabyailia outside Sutthawat Temple.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, big and small business operators have lost their incomes because of closures and recession. Nongprue Subdistrict aimed to help locals by organizing a “walking street” to promote tourism and boost the local economy.







The fair runs on Soi Mabyailia from the Chaloemphrakiat intersection to the temple, a stretch of 720 meters. Booths offer locally made products and food while stages along the route showcase musical and cultural shows put on by students and community groups, giving the fair a lively feel.

There also were exhibitions and light decorations in remembrance of King Rama IX for his Dec. 5 birthday anniversary and Father’s Day with Thai period and religious dresses, check-in and photographing points, and a photo contest.

The street fair will operate Fridays and Saturdays through January.



























