Pattaya market seller caught selling e-cigarettes

A sting operation caught a Pattaya market vendor selling illegal e-cigarettes.



Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sungeid led the team that sent an undercover agent to stalls at the Mini Siam flea market looking for electronic cigarettes and vaping liquid March 11.







The agent would inquire if the items were for sale and then ask prices before making a purchase. Then administrators swooped in.

Captured in the sting was Sarayut Mayotha, 45, with six electronic cigarettes and 33 bottles of vaping liquid.

















