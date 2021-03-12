Pattaya market seller caught selling e-cigarettes

By Pattaya Mail
0
107
Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sungeid (center) led a team that sent an undercover agent to stalls at the Mini Siam flea market looking for electronic cigarettes and vaping liquid

A sting operation caught a Pattaya market vendor selling illegal e-cigarettes.

Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sungeid led the team that sent an undercover agent to stalls at the Mini Siam flea market looking for electronic cigarettes and vaping liquid March 11.



The agent would inquire if the items were for sale and then ask prices before making a purchase. Then administrators swooped in.

Captured in the sting was Sarayut Mayotha, 45, with six electronic cigarettes and 33 bottles of vaping liquid.


Sarayut Mayotha (left) was captured in the sting with six electronic cigarettes and 33 bottles of vaping liquid.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR