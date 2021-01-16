Pattaya man commits suicide after Covid-19 shuts business

A depressed man whose business closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak shot himself at his family’s Pattaya home.

A family member discovered the body of Chaipat Tummanon, 29, dead in his bedroom at Ban Fah Greenery in Nongprue Jan. 14. He died of a 38-caliber gunshot wound to the left temple.







Father Poonwit Tummanon, 61, said his son had been under treatment for depression, which got worse after his business closed.

Poonwit said Chaipat didn’t normally drink a lot, but, before the suicide, he had gotten drunk on beer, then went upstairs to his room. The family heard noise upstairs, but weren’t concerned until he didn’t come down for dinner.

His father found him in the bedroom.













