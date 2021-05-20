Pattaya mall restaurants quiet

Restaurants inside Pattaya shopping malls are slowly coming back to life, but there are not enough patrons for all to reopen.

Restaurants, coffee shops, hawker stalls, food courts and cafeterias, except in schools and nursing homes, were allowed to offer dine-in service without alcohol and with a 25-percent capacity limit until 11 p.m. after Pattaya was reclassified a “red” coronavirus-control zone. But not every outlet has taken advantage of the relaxed restrictions.







With fear of Covid-19 prevalent in Pattaya, most people are staying home and the Terminal 21 shopping mall’s food outlets were quiet on May 18. Those venues open were complying with all required disease-control protocols, including checking temperatures and limiting capacity.





























