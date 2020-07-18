Pattaya kids get hand-washing lesson

Pattaya public-health workers taught seventh graders how to properly wash their hands to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hand-washing, along with face mask use and social distancing, are the easiest and most-important people can take to prevent catching or spreading the deadly virus.





Kids at the July 17 event at Sutthawat Temple were told that good hygiene is even more important when using public restrooms.

They were shown how to wash hands thoroughly by rubbing palms together, rubbing the back of hands, to interlink and cup finger, clean thumbs, rub fingertips on palms, and to rub both wrists.





