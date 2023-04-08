Pattaya hot with haze during the day and scattered thunderstorms over weekend

By Pattaya Mail
0
264
Jomtien beach Pattaya.

Weather Forecast

Day hot and haze. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and in thundershowers above 1 meter.



During 8 – 9 Apr, hot with haze during the day. Scattered thunderstorms with gust and hail. Southeasterly winds 10 – 30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 22 – 27 °C. Maximum temperature 30 – 38 °C.

During 10 – 14 Apr, hot with haze during the day. Isolated thundershower with gust. Southerly winds 10 – 30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24 – 29 °C. Maximum temperature 33 – 39 °C.


Wave below 1 meter and in thundershowers above 1 meter.

Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C.
7 days Weather Forecast.



Day hot and haze – scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.






RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR