Pattaya health initiative targets preterm birth prevention Pattaya Mail

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an effort to combat the increasing rates of preterm births, health authorities and medical professionals at Mabprachan Public Health Centre, East Pattaya, united on March 7 for a proactive health promotion project. Spearheaded by the Health Promotion Hospital team in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, the initiative aims to integrate efforts in maternal and child healthcare to reduce the country’s preterm birth rate.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Public Health and the Faculty of Medicine, the project seeks to foster collaboration at the local level, engaging communities nationwide to reduce preterm births among pregnant women.







Health officials stressed key strategies during the project, including the importance of attending all scheduled prenatal appointments for comprehensive risk assessment. Pregnant women were advised to follow medical guidance on nutrition, hydration, and medication. Emphasis was placed on personal hygiene practices, such as cleanliness and avoiding unclean water sources. Precautions like refraining from extended motorcycle rides, heavy lifting, ensuring adequate sleep, and taking relaxation breaks during the day were highlighted.







Crucially, warning signs necessitating immediate hospital visits were emphasized. These include contractions, a hardened abdomen, amniotic fluid leakage, blood discharge, abnormal coloured discharge, painful urination, or decreased fetal movements.







The initiative witnessed active participation from pregnant women in the area, showcasing their dedication to maternal and child health. Through knowledge-sharing sessions, the project aims to empower pregnant women with the information necessary to make informed choices and contribute to reducing preterm births.































