Pattaya gets first Covid-19 vaccine jabs on 1 March

The first 35,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were distributed to 13 provinces and no severe side effects have been reported among recipients so far, said the spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said the first 35,000 doses of the vaccine were distributed to Chiang Mai, Tak, Nakhon Sawan, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Phuket, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Surat Thani and 319 people have been inoculated with the first shots under the vaccination programme.







There have been no reports of severe side effect among recipients so far.

In the first phase of the vaccination programme, medical personnel, healthcare workers and people with underlying diseases will be given the jabs.

The CCSA on Monday reported 80 new coronavirus cases, comprising 64 local infections and 16 quarantined arrivals. The country’s total infections rose to 26,031. The death toll stood at 83. (TNA)



































