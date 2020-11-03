Pattaya Fireworks Festival coming up Sat-Sun Nov. 27-28

By Pattaya Mail
0
281
Pattaya International Fireworks 2019.

Pattaya City is holding another major event, the Pattaya Fireworks Festival on Pattaya beach on Sat-Sun Nov. 27-28. Great chances for returns of local hotel bookings and a wake up of sleeping economy in Pattaya and surrounding area. This year all shows will be created by Thais. We will not be experiencing fireworks from foreign countries as there are still some restriction of international traveling. Thais and expats will be excited with lengthy firework displays starting from 8 p.m. onwards on both days. Breaks will be in between each set of show.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

Hotels will be offering special deals and packages for holidaymakers. Families with kids will surely enjoy the blasting shows. Book your accommodation early to get hotels with rooftop parties as a double win.

Tourists were seen reserved their front seats on Pattaya beach to watch and hear the fireworks up close.




Pattaya International Fireworks 2019.



Pattaya International Fireworks 2019.

 

Pattaya International Fireworks 2019.

Loading…

The event will be held on Sat-Sun Nov. 27-28.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR