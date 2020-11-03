Pattaya Fireworks Festival coming up Sat-Sun Nov. 27-28

Pattaya City is holding another major event, the Pattaya Fireworks Festival on Pattaya beach on Sat-Sun Nov. 27-28. Great chances for returns of local hotel bookings and a wake up of sleeping economy in Pattaya and surrounding area. This year all shows will be created by Thais. We will not be experiencing fireworks from foreign countries as there are still some restriction of international traveling. Thais and expats will be excited with lengthy firework displays starting from 8 p.m. onwards on both days. Breaks will be in between each set of show.







Hotels will be offering special deals and packages for holidaymakers. Families with kids will surely enjoy the blasting shows. Book your accommodation early to get hotels with rooftop parties as a double win.















