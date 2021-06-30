Pattaya ex-con, 14-year-old girlfriend arrested for burglary of assistant to minister’s office

A mid-20s man and his 14-year-old girlfriend were arrested for allegedly twice burglarizing the Pattaya office of the assistant to the culture minister.

Lek Aksorn, 26, and the unnamed minor were taken into custody June 29 at a rental house about 500 meters from the Soi Paniadchang (Pattaya Klang Road) office of Poramet Ngampichet, a former Pattaya MP and now assistant to Culture Minister and former Pattaya mayor Itthiphol Kunplome.







Police confiscated 100,000 baht in cash and notebook computers.

Poramet’s staff filed a police report June 27 about a late-night burglary and then again, the next day. Security cameras showed the burglars were the same couple both nights.







Police traced the pair to their nearby house using CCTVs.

Lek reportedly confessed to the burglaries, saying he wanted money to buy a birthday present for his pubescent paramour and to purchase daily necessities as he was unemployed.

Police said Lek was recently released from prison where he had been jailed for theft. He and the young girl now face new theft at night charges.



















