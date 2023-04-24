Pattaya embraces for summer storms this week

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Region

Day hot and haze. Scattered thunderstorms with isolated gusty winds and hail mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-29 °C. Maximum temperature 34-39 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.







7 days Weather Forecast

During 24 – 26 Apr, hot with haze during the day. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail. Minimum temperature 25 – 29 °C. Maximum temperature 34 – 38 °C. Southeasterly winds 10 – 30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers.

During 27 – 30 Apr, Hot with haze during the day. Isolated thundershowers with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 24 – 27 °C. Maximum temperature 32 – 37 °C. Southerly winds 10 – 30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers.



























