Pattaya elderly and pregnant women get Covid-19 vaccinations at Banglamung Hospital

Banglamung Hospital was abuzz on July 29, when Covid-19 vaccinations were administered to people who registered earlier in the week to get their shots.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak was back at the hospital to oversee the shots being administered to eligible Nongprue residents who are aged 60 and over, those ailing with 7 chronic illnesses and women 12 weeks pregnant or more.







While two doses of vaccine will be needed, Nongprue allowed 450 people to register for 450 doses and will make arrangements for everyone to get their second doses later.

To date, the government has given the Pattaya area only 70,000 of the 900,000 doses needed to inoculate 70 percent of the population, which is what’s needed to reopen the city to foreign tourists.



Registration for vaccinations for people 70 and over and the physically challenged will reopen from Aug. 2-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nongprue Municipality Chalermprakiat Health Garden. For more information, call the Social Welfare Division 038-933-179 or 038-933-110.























