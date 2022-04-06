Pattaya E-sarn community organize charity event to help the informed

The Isan community of Pattaya under the leadership of Premruedee Sae-Kow organized a charity dinner and fashion show to raise money to care for the elderly and the infirmed.

The E-Sarn Home Hug 2022 event was held on April 4, in the grounds of the newly opened Xzyte Square on Pattaya 3rd Road. More than 500 paid 350 baht to participate in the goodwill event.



Amongst the well-known personalities who attended the fun-filled charity event were, former mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, mayoral candidate Poramet Ngampichet, Chanyut Hengtrakul former Chonburi MP and Mana Yaprakum chairman of the Pattaya City Cultural Council.

The festivities and the fashion show had a unique Isan touch loved by Thais from every part of the country.







With the cooperation of the Isan community in Pattaya the event raised more than 175,000 baht towards buying medical equipment in support of the elderly and infirmed in Pattaya.



































