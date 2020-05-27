Pattaya drunk masturbator’s lawyer threatens CCA charges against videographers

The lawyer for a man arrested for masturbating in public threatened to file Computer Crime Act charges against anyone who posted video of his client online.

Kerdpol Kaewkerd said May 25 that those convicted of posting the obscene video could face up to five years in prison and a fine of 100,000 baht, far more than his client faces for pleasuring himself outside the Mae Laor Market on Soi Boonkanjanaram May 25.







The unidentified man was drunk and picked up by Jomtien regulatory officers following complaints by marketgoers. He faces a fine of 5,000 baht for public indecency.











