Pattaya drug suspect offers arresting cop a toke

A Pattaya drug suspect was so thrilled with her high she offered the cops who arrested her a toke.

An officer of city hall’s special task unit found the unidentified woman smoking crystal methamphetamine at a 24-hour laundromat on Soi Bongkot Feb. 23. He called Pattaya police to make an official report.



When the drug-suppression officers arrived, they reported that the suspect was slurring her speech, but claimed she felt refreshed by her use of crystal meth. She then offered the officers some of the drug so they could experience the same.

The officer refused.

































