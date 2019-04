Pattaya’s deputy mayor used his own funds to pay for construction of new steps at the Naklua long bridge.

Banlue Kullavanijaya admitted that bureaucratic red tape would tie up a city budget request for the stairs, which were steep and deteriorated, leading to accidents.

With people complaining about frequent accidents, Banlue decided that repairs needed to be done now and put his hand in his own pocket to pay for the six 1.5-meter-long, 40-centimenter steps. (PCPR)