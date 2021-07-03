Pattaya contractor arrested for shooting into Jomtien sky

The party is over for a contractor who celebrated completion of a job by firing gunshots into the Jomtien Beach night.

Chatchai Srilaset, 33, surrendered to Pattaya police July 1, a day after he allegedly stopped on Jomtien Soi 3, stuck his arm out the window of his red Nissan March and fired several shots into the sky, sending pedestrians and idle motorcycle taxi drivers diving for cover.







Police tracked Chatchai via CCTV cameras and persuaded him to turn himself in.

It turns out the “bullets” were just blanks. Chatchai confessed as he re-enacted the crime for police Thursday. He claimed he had been celebrating with co-workers and was driving home drunk.







Even though the gun wasn’t loaded, Chatchai was still charged with discharging a weapon in the city without cause.

