Pattaya clearing Naklua traffic bottleneck

Pattaya has begun clearing a Naklua traffic bottleneck exacerbated by private encroachment on public land.

Phothisamphan Community President Anuwat Sripraphan was on hand May 10 as city workers tore down a galvanized iron wall and other private property extending over the sidewalk and blocking the vision of drivers looking to turn on to Naklua Soi 19.

Afterward, the plan is to create a footpath seven meters long and six meters wide and widen the road. A utility pole also will be moved and lines repainted.

The intention is to allow more cars to flow through the busy intersection which leads to Photisampan Temple and School and reduce accidents.