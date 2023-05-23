Pattaya City dredge sewers to prevent flooding this rainy season

The Pattaya City sanitation department inspected the drainage system in Soi 8, Pattaya Central Road, on May 22, to implement flood prevention measures in preparation for the imminent rainy season which begins this week.

During their inspection, officials discovered a significant accumulation of tree roots obstructing the drains along the road. Residents had raised concerns that the ineffective sewage system causes dirty water to overflow onto the road and seep into their houses emitting unpleasant odor.







To resolve the problem, the sanitation staff utilized dredging pipes and water trucks to remove all the roots from the sewers. Council members emphasized that this initiative aligns with Pattaya’s pre-rainy season policies. Responsible officers have been assigned to execute the planned dredging operations across various areas of Pattaya City. By proactively addressing these issues, the drainage systems can effectively handle water flow, reducing the risk of flooding and facilitating faster rainwater drainage.

The residents expressed their gratitude to the city of Pattaya, as well as the sanitation technicians and other stakeholders involved, for their prompt action and assistance in alleviating the situation.















