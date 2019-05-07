Pattaya celebrates coronation

Thousands of people came to Pattaya Beach to wish Thailand’s newly coronated king a long and prosperous reign and watch the royal family’s Grand Palace audience.

Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri opened the May 6 event, placing flowers and incense in front of the portrait of King Rama X before a parade of local officials signed their well wishes.

The huge crowd dressed in yellow then watched a live broadcast of the audience.

Under the hot sun, booths selling cold drinks and snacks did good business.

Beach Road was closed for the day with parking and shuttles set up to bring people to the beachfront.