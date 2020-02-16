Pattaya bets tourism industry on Thai families, marching bands

Pattaya tourism officials are betting the spring on Thai tourists and sports to make up the shortfall from the loss of Chinese tours.





Speaking at the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association’s Feb. 12 meeting at the Green Park Resort, Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Office Director Pinnart Charoenpol said the agency is about to launch a campaign to encourage Thai families to visit Pattaya during the upcoming school break.

The beach and various tourist attractions will be the highlight of the campaign, she said.

TAT has invited 50 tourism businesses to join the campaign and offer special promotions and discounts to lure Thais to Pattaya now that tours have stopped traveling overseas to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

In addition, TAT is talking with Bangkok schools and universities to publicize family trips to Pattaya during the April and May school break.

Pattaya, meanwhile, will step up efforts to host provincial, regional, national and international sports competitions to boost tourism, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said. Additional cultural events, such as a marching band competition, also are planned.















