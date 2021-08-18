Pattaya bedridden citizens get vaccinated against Covid-19 at home

Pattaya citizens are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 as fast as possible, dependent on the supply of vaccines arriving at the city’s medical facilities.

In the past ten weeks, tens of thousands of registered people have been vaccinated at hospitals and other designated locations around the city.







But there is a large group of people who are invalid or bedridden and cannot travel to the vaccination centers.

Concerned for these disabled citizens, Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome initiated a program whereby mobile medical units drove to local communities to vaccinate the people in their homes.

On August 17, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai led a team of medical personnel from Pattaya City Hospital to vaccinate 14 bedridden people in their homes.



Village health volunteers in each area were assigned to follow up on the health conditions of those who got vaccinated on that day. The 14 immunised people will get their 2nd COVID-19 vaccinations on October 21, 2021.



































