Pattaya-area subdistrict to offer Sinopharm vaccine

Banglamung Subdistrict residents soon can register for a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine procured by Chonburi Province.

Mayor of the municipality outside Pattaya, Pongsak Rukkwamsuk, said at an Aug. 17 subdistrict council meeting that Chonburi will supply 1,000 doses of BBIBP-CorV, developed by state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group. Both company and drug are commonly referred to as Sinopharm.







Registration will be available soon online by completing a Google form or in-person at locations to be announced later.

Only permanent residents of the tiny subdistrict on the edge of Banglamung District with household registrations there are eligible.

Pattaya purchased 100,000 doses of Sinopharm for city residents, but those are being sold, not supplied free.























