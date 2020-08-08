Pattaya-area police put on show to assure public they’re doing their job

Regional police officially launched a new crime sweep targeting loan sharks, guns and drugs.

Provincial Police Region 2 commander Pol. Lt. Gen. Montree Yimyam presided over the made-for-TV event that had 700 Chonburi officers from 23 stations assemble only to be disbursed back to their home turf to do what police are hired to do: catch criminals.







Special attention for the next few weeks, however, will be given guns, narcotics, outstanding warrants and loan sharks.

Police officials said the economic downturn has led to a spike in robberies and other crimes, as well as more business for loan sharks.

The new crackdown generated immediate results with officers from the Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention Center busting up a loan-sharking ring taking people’s cars when they don’t pay on time. Investigators seized 18 vehicles, ten motorcycles, four guns and thousands of bullets for a haul worth 20 million baht.











