Pattaya-area park’s lake now clean

The pond at Nongprue’s King Bhumibol Public Park is now odor-free.

Mayor Winai Inpitak watched Oct. 22 as engineers pumped out smelly wastewater and refilled the lake with clean water from the nearby Nongprue Kindergarten storm-retention pond.







Engineers also installed a new aerator to replace one of the four oxygenators that broke.

The mayor said the lake needs working units to keep the pond from stagnating and, after one broke, it took complaints from park users for anyone in authority to notice the problem.

In the future, Winai said, an overflow floodgate will be built to rotate the water in and out of the lake.

































