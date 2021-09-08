Pattaya and Bangkok to hold local elections next year

A meeting of cabinet ministers has approved the holding of local elections, starting with sub-district administrative organization polls, and has directed the Election Commission (EC) to consider the proper time to hold them this year and set safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.







Government Spokesman, Dr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, said that the cabinet meeting chaired by prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, acknowledged preparations to hold local elections, which include sub-district administrative organizations, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Pattaya City, as proposed by the Ministry of the Interior. The EC will consider the time frame. Once everything is set, the cabinet will consider holding sub-district administrative organization elections in 5,300 locations this year. Bangkok and Pattaya polls will then follow within the timeframe of next year.



The Ministry of the Interior has prepared funds, using the fiscal 2022 expenditure budget provisions of sub-district administrative organizations, Bangkok and Pattaya. The provisions include the expense of holding the elections and additional expenses related to measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The EC has issued regulations and announcements to recruit local EC members in all areas, and has set guidelines on the voting process amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (NNT)

































