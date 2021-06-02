Pattaya and Bangkok speed limits set at 60 km/h for lorries, buses and motorcycles

The Cabinet has approved new speed limits on some roads, to improve traffic flow and to be in line with international standards.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said the Cabinet has approved, in principle, the ministerial regulation to be sent to the Council of State for further checks.







In Bangkok, Pattaya and urbanized areas, the speed limits are 60 kilometres per hour for lorries over 2,200kg, buses which carry more than 15 passengers, school vehicles and motorcycles. It is 45km/h for vehicles towing, small four-wheelers or three-wheelers.

For other areas, the new speed limits are 80km/h for lorries over 2,200kg and buses which can carry more than 15 passengers, 70km/h for school vehicles and motorcycles and 55km/h for vehicles towing, small four-wheel or three-wheel vehicles. (NNT)

























