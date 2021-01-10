Partner questioned after Aussie man ‘falls’ from Pattaya condo

An Australian man died after plunging from the eighth floor of a Pattaya condominium.

The body of Johann Benz Wien, 58, was found outside Building B of the unidentified Thappraya Road condo complex Jan. 8.







Wien’s partner, Somphoth Chanthavong, 34, said both men were drunk and got into an argument and threatened to commit suicide.

As Wien had threatened to kill himself twice before, Somphoth said he didn’t believe his lover until he saw him on the balcony perched to jump. Somphoth tried to pull him back from the ledge, but Wien weighed too much and fell, he said.

Police took the Thai man in for further questioning.



















