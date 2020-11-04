Paralyzed busker sings for supper in Sattahip

He can’t use his legs, but his voice has gotten him a long way.

Lungnet Kumyan, 55, has been paralyzed since age 2, a victim of polio and poverty. But he said in a Nov. 2 interview that he has never given up.







The Kampaeng Phet-native can be found most days driving around Sattahip on a motorcycle equipped with a karaoke system, singing for his supper.



Loading…



The busker’s theme is “life must fight” and said, since he was young, he practiced singing and always did something to earn money so he would never have to rely on anyone else.











