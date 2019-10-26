ozed-off driver injures 5

A navy officer on his way to work dozed off behind the wheel, swerved off the road, and plowed through motorcycles and food stalls in front of a commercial building outside Navy Housing 19 Village M. 9 in Sattahip.

Five people were injured, four females and one male, during the mayhem at 8.30am Thursday, Oct. 24, and taken to Wat Yanasangwararam Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

3 shops, a pick-up truck, and 4 motorcycles were damaged.

Lt. Cdr. Chamnan Somjai, the driver, told police he drove from home in Pattaya to Sattahip, but fell asleep on the way to his post after not getting enough sleep the previous night. He said he has already contacted the insurance company to take responsibility and he regrets what happened.

It was not made known what charges he faced for his reckless driving.