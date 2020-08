Three people were injured and a smorgasbord of chicken and oysters was dumped on the road when a pickup truck collided with a delivery van in Pattaya.







The pickup carrying 250 kg. of oysters from Chanthaburi to Mahachai Market in Samut Sakhon hit the fresh-chicken van traveling from Phanat Nikhom to Rayong on Highway 344 at the Nong Sua Chang Junction in Nong Yai.

Three people suffered minor injuries and were treated at local hospitals in Chonburi.